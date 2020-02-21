India Asked to Bat First by New Zealand in First Test

World. (File Image)

Wellington [New Zealand], Feb 21 (ANI): New Zealand won the toss and asked India to bat first in the first Test of the two-match series here at the Basin Reserve on Friday.India has brought in Rishabh Pant as the Wicket Keeper ahead of Wriddhiman Saha in the playing eleven.For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson will make his debut, while Ross Taylor will be playing his 100th test.India playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.New Zealand playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult. (ANI)

