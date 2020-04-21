India Has Surplus Grains Stock of 539 Lakh Tonnes, No Shortage in Future: Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said that India has surplus grains stock of 539 lakh tonnes and there will be no shortage of foodgrains in the future."We have surplus grain stock of 539 lakh tonnes. There will no shortage in the future. We have asked all state governments to distribute ration to the poor in their states. The government has clearly said that no poor should be hungry," Paswan told ANI.His statement came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a veiled attack at the Centre, said that poor people are dying due to starvation and the government is busy making a sanitiser from their share of rice."When will India's poor wake up? You are dying due to starvation and they are engaged in disinfecting the hands of the rich by making a sanitiser from your share of rice," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi today citing a news article.Responding to this, Paswan said it is "negative thinking" and not good for the country. He stated that Gandhi should rather say that sanitisers and masks should be given to the poor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)