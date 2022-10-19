Kolkata, Oct 19 (PTI) A man was arrested by the CBI in connection with the murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, which apparently triggered the massacre at Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district, an officer said on Wednesday.

The man was seen on CCTV throwing a crude bomb at Sheikh, the CBI officer said.

"The accused was arrested by the CBI on Monday from Toloya village in Mallarpur police station area of the district," he said.

When produced at a court in Rampurhat, he was sent to six days in CBI custody, he added.

Earlier, the CBI arrested 10 people for their involvement in the massacre that took place on the night of March 21.

Around 10 people had succumbed to burn injuries after their houses in Bogtui were allegedly firebombed by supporters of Sheikh, following his killing.

A Special Investigation Team constituted by the state government was probing the case. The CBI took over the investigation on the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

