Shimla, Jul 21 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was killed and another injured as a motorcycle rammed into a bus parked on the roadside in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Vishwanath of Puruwala was killed as his two-wheeler rammed into the bus at Bhangyani in Puruwala in Paonta Sahib at around 2 am, they added.

The injured man -- Kaka Ram (26) of Puruwala -- has been admitted at a Paonta Sahib hospital for treatment.

