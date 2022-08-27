New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) One person was shot dead while another was injured after an unidentified man opened fire at them in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said on Saturday.

The accused had filed multiple rounds of bullets, police said.

On Friday around 8 pm, police received information regarding firing and that the injured had been taken to a hospital, they said, adding that near Raju Park, Devli, police found blood and six empty cartridges lying on the road.

Police reached the hospital where one Kapil Panwar, a resident of Bank Colony, Devli, was declared brought dead. Several gunshot injuries were found present over the upper part of the body of the deceased, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

It was found that the deceased received eight bullet injuries, however, the autopsy report will clear the exact numbers, police said.

The other injured person named Pramod, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was also admitted with gunshot injuries. Three gunshot injuries were found on his right leg, police said.

Panwar was a bad character at the Neb Sarai police station.

The statement of injured Pramod was recorded where he said that at the time of the incident, he along with the deceased was sitting in Panwar's car, they said.

Suddenly, one person came and opened fire on Panwar, resulting in him also receiving injuries, police said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Neb Sarai police station, they said.

Teams have been constituted and all the suspects and rivals of the deceased are being verified. The CCTV footage of the nearby area is being checked, police said, adding that an investigation of the case is underway.

The body of the deceased has been preserved in AIIMS Hospital, they added.

