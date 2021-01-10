Bhadohi, Jan 10 (PTI) A man was killed and five people, including three women, were injured when their auto-rickshaw was hit by a truck in Lalanagar area of this district on Sunday, police said.

Station House Office KK Singh said after being hit by the truck, which was going to Varanasi from Allahabad, the auto-rickshaw turned turtle and fell over 55-year-old Jagdish, killing him.

The truck has been impounded and the driver arrested while the body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem, police said.

