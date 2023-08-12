Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 12 (ANI): One jawan was killed and around a dozen were injured as a truck carrying Border Security Force (BSF) personnel overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Saturday, Priyanka Kumawat from the Rajasthan Police said.

The Rajasthan Police said that soldiers from the 149th Corps of the BSF who were off for border duty were travelling in the truck as it overturned between Ibrahim Ki Dhani and Langtala of the border.

Also Read | Ghazipur MMS: Two BHMS Students Suspended for Making Objectionable Videos of Roommates, Sharing Them on Social Media.

The deceased has been identified as SK Dubey (42), resident of Bihar's Aurangabad. The injured were sent to Jaisalmar where they are getting treated at Jawahar hospital, the police said.

The officers have reached the hospital and an investigation has been launched. The cause of the accident is being investigated, the police said. (ANI)

Also Read | Independence Day 2023 Speech: Fifty Nurses Invited to Listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Address to the Nation From Ramparts of Red Fort on August 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)