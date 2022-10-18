Noida, October 18: A one-year-old child died after being bitten by a stray dog in Noida's Sector 39 area on Monday, sparking massive protests.

The child was taken to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment but he succumbed to his injuries late at night, said Gautam Budh Nagar Police.

"Yesterday, the work of road construction was going on in Lotus Blue Society under Police Station Sector-39 area, when a stray dog bit and injured a child who was admitted to Reality Hospital Sector-110 where the child was undergoing treatment. The said child died during treatment at night. Regarding which the police station has received the memo from the hospital," said police. The police further said necessary action is being taken.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has banned residents from keeping the Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino dog breeds as pets.

The order came after a series of pet dog attacks in the area.

The Municipal Corporation on Saturday issued a host of other guidelines on Saturday for pet owners.

According to the guidelines, the pet owners will have to get a licence for their dogs, which will be issued from November 1, 2022. Now, they will be required to obtain their dogs' registration within two months. Those people who have dangerous species of dogs, those people have been given 2 months to get their dogs vaccinated, after that if anyone gets a dog of this species and it has not been registered in the municipal corporation, then legal action will be taken against them with punishment.

Anuj Kumar, Veterinary Officer, Municipal Corporation Ghaziabad said, "The attacks of dogs were increasing continuously in Ghaziabad, due to which a resolution was passed in the House of the Municipal Corporation that now the keeping of dangerous dogs such as Pitbull, Rottweiler, these species will be banned. Right now time is being given for 2 months so that people can get their dogs registered on the municipal site. After 2 months, those who have kept dogs of this species, if they are not registered, then action will be taken against them."

A few days ago a pitbull attacked a 10-year-old child in Sector 23 area of Raj Nagar, the child had got more than 150 stitches on his mouth and the family members of the child told the municipal corporation to ban these dogs.

