Srinagar, Feb 8 (PTI) Police arrested 10 accused persons who had been absconding for 20 years in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Wednesday.

"In continuation of stringent actions against absconders, police in Pulwama have arrested 10 absconders who were evading their arrest for two decades," a police spokesman said.

Police in Pulwama constituted a special team to nab such absconders, the spokesman said.

"After strenuous efforts, the special team was able to arrest 10 absconders who were evading their arrest for two decades," he added.

The spokesman said the absconders were involved in cases pertaining to commission of heinous crimes registered in Rajpora and Pulwama police stations.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manzoor Ganai, Bashir Ganai, Aziz Bakshi, Gulzar Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Javied Ahmad Shah, Abdul Hamid Parray, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Abdul Hamid Bhat and Mohd Afzal Malik.

"All the arrested absconders have been produced before the courts concerned for further disposal," the spokesman added.

