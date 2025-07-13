Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): At least 10 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The injured were returning from the pilgrimage and were en route to Vaishno Devi when the incident occurred.

Also Read | Kitty Party Scam in Bengaluru: PU Professor Impersonates Advocate, Fights Cops Inside ACP's Office To Defend Fraudster Accused of Duping Women of INR 5 Crore in Basaveshwara Nagar; Arrested.

One of the injured pilgrims said the group had left early in the morning. "10-11 people have been injured. All of us are from Madhya Pradesh. We were travelling from Amarnath to Vaishno Devi and had left at 3 am. After the accident, we were brought to the hospital. We are receiving good treatment here," he said.

Another injured pilgrim, Bhagirath from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, said, "I am from Mandsaur in MP. We had come for the yatra. The accident happened in Kulgam. I have sustained an injury to my eye... The arrangements here are good."

Also Read | Ujjwal Nikam's Devotion to Constitution Exemplary, Best Wishes for His Parliamentary Innings: PM Narendra Modi on Eminent Lawyer's Nomination to Rajya Sabha.

Dr Tariq, an orthopaedic specialist at GMC Anantnag, told ANI, "We have 8-10 people here. Most of them have injuries on their head... Orthopaedically, they are all stable. After due investigations, all of them will likely be discharged in an hour... One person with chest trauma will be retained here, the rest of them will be discharged..."

More details are awaited (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)