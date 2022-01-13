Bharatpur (Raj), Jan 13 (PTI) A suspected cattle smuggler was arrested and 10 bovines were rescued on Thursday in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Sikri police station and a special team had put up a blockade in Sikri town. At around 5.30 am, the police tried to intercept two vehicles coming from Govindgarh. The suspects, however, ran away after breaking the blockade and opening fire on police. Police teams also opened fire in self defence.

Also Read | Guwahati-Bikaner Express Derail Update: 3 People Dead, 20 Injured, NDRF Dispatches Two Teams to Rescue Trapped Passengers.

The police team stopped one of the vehicles later and arrested Tahir Meo. Three live cartridges were recovered along with six bulls and four cows, they said.

Cow smugglers in another vehicle took advantage of the dense fog and sped away. Search is on for the absconding accused, police said.

Also Read | Meet the Jodhpur Youth BJP Activist Laxman Bhati.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)