Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) Ten more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Sunday as 2,184 fresh cases took the state's infection count to 2,25,817, according to an official report.

So far, 2,066 people have died from the infection in the state, it said.

Two deaths each were reported from Ajmer, Jaipur, Ganganagar while Alwar and Nagaur reported one fatality each.

Jaipur recorded the maximum 498 cases, followed by 443 in Jodhpur. The state has 18,337 active cases as of now, the report said.

