Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Ten more farmers sat on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri protest site in solidarity with Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose indefinite fast in support of various demands of the farmers led to further deterioration of his health on the 53rd day.

Besides Dallewal, 111 farmers from Punjab have been sitting on an indefinite fast for the past three days.

Farmers, under the banner of the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after security forces did not allow them to march to Delhi to press for their various demands including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Addressing reporters at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said 10 farmers from Haryana's Hisar, Sonipat, Panipat and Jind districts began their fast-unto-death on Friday.

"Today, farmers of the country are ready to sacrifice themselves by following the path shown by Dallewal ji. The farmers of the country understand that Dallewal ji has been on a hunger strike for 53 days to save their lands, farming and the next generation. We all are standing shoulder to shoulder with him," said the farmer leader.

A group of 111 farmers continued on the third day, said farmer leaders.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders said the health of Dallewal was "deteriorating" and he vomited three-four times on Thursday night. He could take only 150-200 ml of water, they said.

Farmers had earlier said that Dallewal's water intake has declined and whenever he takes water, he vomits. He has refused any medical aid during his fasting.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 last year in support of various demands including a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops.

Farmer leaders had said Dallewal had not eaten anything since November 26 last year and was just surviving on water. On Thursday, they said Dallewal had lost about 20 kg weight during his fast-unto-death.

Ketone level is found to be positive in his body. A higher level of ketone indicates that the body is using stored fat for energy instead of glucose.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Punjab government for a copy of the health reports of Dallewal to be examined for an opinion from the medical board of AIIMS. It also directed the apex court registrar to communicate the reports to the AIIMS director for an opinion on Dallewal's test reports from the medical board.

The protesting farmers on Thursday announced that 101 farmers will resume their march on foot to Delhi on January 21 from the Shambhu border point to press the government to accept their various demands, including a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops.

Farmers had earlier through a "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers made three attempts to head towards Delhi on foot on December 6, December 8 and again on December 14, last year at the Shambhu border. They were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.

