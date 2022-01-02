Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) At least 10 people were injured on Sunday when an under-construction bridge collapsed in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The bridge was being construction by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Vijaypur area of the district, the officials said.

They said 10 people were rescued and shifted to hospital by police.

