Bhadohi (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Ten people were on Friday injured when two factions clashed over a land dispute in Ram Ka Pura village in Gyanpur area here, police said.

The groups of Santosh Upadhyay and Sunil Upadhyay attacked each other with knives and sticks, SHO Gyanpur Vinod Kumar Yadav said.

Of the injured, seven were from Santosh Upadhyay's side while three were from Sunil Upadhyay's side, he said.

The injured were taken to the hospital where the condition of five was stated to be critical, he said.

A probe is on in the matter and police personnel have been deployed in the village, he added.

