Mumbai, November 5: A 62-year-old man from Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai was duped for Rs 3.45 lakh by cyber fraudsters while purchasing liquor online. The cyber fraudster impersonated an employee of a liquor shop. He asked him to make an advance payment of the liquor worth Rs 1,210. A case was registered in the matter at the Dahisar police station on Wednesday. Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Man Duped of Over Rs 7 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster Over Fake Job Offer in Kandivali.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the victim searched for online liquor stores and came across “living liquidz”. The 62-year-old man called on the number provided online. The man who picked up the call introduced himself as an employee of the shop. He asked the victim to pay Rs 1,210 as advance payment.

As per the report, the fraudster then asked the man to pay Rs 49,000 as registration fees. He told the victim that the registration fee was refundable. As the victim paid Rs 49,000, the cyber fraudster asked him to pay Rs 98,000 more as he told the victim that his previous payment got declined. The accused tricked the man into making two more transactions. Navi Mumbai Man Duped Of Rs 99,000 Online By Fraudsters While Trying To Rent His Flat; Case Registered.

The victim paid Rs 3.45 lakh in total. As the man asked for a refund, the fraudster said that the money would be refunded in 24 hours. However, the amount deducted was not refunded. Upon realising that he was being duped, the victim approached the police. On the basis of his complaint, an FIR has been registered into the matter. The victim told the police that he was a retired person and his only source of income was his pension. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

