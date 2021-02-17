Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) Ten more deaths took the COVID-19 toll to 5,722 in Punjab while 341 new coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 1,77,101 on Wednesday.

There are 2,546 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

SBS Nagar reported 92 cases, Ludhiana 51 and Patiala 32, among fresh cases witnessed in the state.

A total of 179 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,68,833, as per the bulletin.

Eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 70 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 47,74,987 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

