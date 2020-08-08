Srinagar, Aug 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 463 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 24,390, while 10 more coronavirus deaths during the last 24 hours pushed the toll to 459 in the union territory,officials said.

All the ten fatalities were reported from the Kashmir, they said.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out Due to an LPG Blast in JJ Camp locality of Delhi's Tigri Area: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

There are 7,264 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory now, while 16,667 patients have recovered from the infection, the officials said.

Of the fresh cases reported on Saturday, 81 were from Jammu region and 382 from Kashmir, they said.

Also Read | Idukki Landslide: Death Toll Rises to 26, Confirms Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The new cases detected include 46 people who had recently returned to the union territory, the officials said.

The highest number of new cases were reported in Srinagar district (178), followed by 61 in Budgam district, the officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)