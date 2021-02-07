Kohima, Feb 7 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,158 on Sunday as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

No fresh recoveries were recorded during the day, he said.

The state now has 95 active cases, while 11,826 people have recovered from the disease, 88 patients have succumbed to the infection and 149 have migrated to other states, a health bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state further dipped to 97.26 per cent.

Kohima district has the highest number of active cases at 68, followed by Dimapur (24) and Peren (two).

Nagaland has so far tested over 1.26 lakh samples for COVID-19, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)