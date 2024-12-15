Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Ten students of a coaching institute in the Mahesh Nagar area here were hospitalised after they fainted due to a suspected gas leak from a drain on Sunday evening, police said.

The students complained of difficulty in breathing and severe headache before they were rushed to the hospital, they said.

Also Read | Anura Kumara Dissanayake's India Trip: In First Foreign Visit After Assuming Office, Sri Lankan President Lands in Delhi, Will Hold Bilateral With PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

"Ten students of the institute fainted due to a suspected gas leak from the drain. Some smoke from the kitchen on the terrace of the building had also come in," police said.

Officials dismissed the possibility of food poisoning and said the condition of the students is normal now.

Also Read | EVM Tampering Row: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Tells Congress To Accept Poll Results, Stop Whinging About Electronic Voting Machines.

A doctor of a private hospital here said that seven children were brought to the facility after they complained of difficulty in breathing. The remaining were taken elsewhere, he said.

All the students suffered from suffocation and started coughing, he said.

No administration official was immediately available for comment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)