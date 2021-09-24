Kokrajhar, Sep 24 (PTI) Ten militants of a newly formed insurgent group, United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB), were arrested from different places in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Friday, police said.

Among those arrested was self-styled district commander Ringkhang Basumatary, nabbed in a joint operation by the state police and CRPF from Chirang district, Inspector-General of Police (BTR) LR Bishnoi told reporters.

Twelve mobile phone handsets, 21 extortion notes, one hand grenade and other incriminating documents were seized from their possession, he said.

Two suspected ULB militants were killed in police shootings at Ultapani in Kokrajhar district on September 18, leading to allegations of "staged encounter".

The state government had on September 21 ordered an inquiry into the incident by Lower Assam Division Commissioner Jayant Narlikar, directing him to submit the report within 15 days.

