Banda (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A local court has sentenced two youths to 10 years imprisonment in connection with different incidents of rape.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the two convicts.

Additional district government counsel Ramsuphal Singh said on Sunday the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO) on Saturday sentenced a 21-year-old neighbour of a 14-year-old girl to 10 years imprisonment in a rape case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

The rape incident had taken place in the Banda Kotwali police station area on April 5, 2018.

In the second incident of rape, which took place on June 21, 2018, in the Girwa police station area of the district, a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 23-year-old youth.

The youth was found guilty by the court and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Singh said and added the court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)