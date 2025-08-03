New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The body of a 10-year-old boy has been found hanging from a dupatta on an iron pipe in his house at Ambika Vihar Colony in Delhi, police said on Sunday.

According to Delhi Police, the child was addicted to playing games on mobile. Upon examining the mobile recovered from the spot, it was found that the child had been watching it for approximately 10-11 hours. He played a game for seven hours and was active on YouTube for about four hours.

Also Read | Bapatla: 6 Workers Killed As Massive Boulders Collapses at Granite Quarry in Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased child, who studied in an MCD school in Nangloi, lived with his parents in Ambika Vihar Colony. Both parents are working.

The father told the police that on the day of the incident, i.e. on July 31, the child did not go to school due to heavy rain. He and his wife left for work in the morning. When they returned in the evening, they found the body hanging from a pipe with a dupatta.

Also Read | Gonda Accident: 11 Dead As Vehicle Plunges Into Canal in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath Announces INR 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia (Watch Video).

The police are investigating whether the child took the extreme step due to mental stress caused by scolding by parents, school pressure or failure in the game. The Police say that no injury marks were found on the child's body. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)