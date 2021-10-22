New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that when the coronavirus pandemic hit the world there were a lot of apprehensions over India's ability to deal with the COVID-19 virus but 100 crore vaccine doses is the answer to every question raised over it.

"Will the people of India get the vaccine or not? Will India be able to vaccinate enough people to stop the pandemic from spreading? There were various questions, but today this 100 crore vaccine dose is answering every question," said PM Modi while addressing the nation.

"When the biggest pandemic of 100 years came, questions started arising on India. Will India be able to fight this global pandemic? From where will India get the money to buy so many vaccines from other countries? When will India get the vaccine?" the Prime Minister said.

He pointed towards apprehensions from several quarters that it would be very difficult to fight this epidemic in a democracy like India.

"It was also being said for India, for the people of India that how will so much restraint, how so much discipline work here? But for us, democracy means everyone's cooperation," he said.

He said that this success of India belongs to every citizen of the country.

"Our country performed its duty on one hand, and on the other hand, it also got success. Yesterday, India achieved the tough but extraordinary target of 100 crore vaccine doses. Today many people are comparing India's vaccination programme with other countries of the world," said PM Modi.

He further said that the speed with which India crossed the 100 crore mark is also being appreciated but we often forget that from where we have started this.

Meanwhile, more than 100.59 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence and Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)

