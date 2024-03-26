Chandigarh, Mar 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Tuesday said there will be 100 per cent webcasting of polling stations in the state during voting for the Lok Sabha polls on June 1.

The chief electoral officer also said flying squad vehicles and static surveillance teams are monitoring violations, if any, of the model code of conduct during the election process.

CCTV surveillance will be ensured inside all 24,433 polling stations in the state, he said in a statement.

Besides, cameras will be installed outside 1,884 polling stations in all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, the CEO said.

Sibin C said they have introduced a revamped NextGen District Information System for Elections (DISE) this time.

It will be used to manage all aspects of elections, from collecting data of polling staff to scheduling rehearsals, randomizing polling staff and counting staff, he said, adding that this modernisation aims to make elections more efficient, transparent, and secure.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1, the last phase of the seven-phase elections.

The poll activity management system (PAMS) used for deploying polling teams and updating voting information, such as commencement of polling and the status of voter queues at closing hours, has also been revamped to enhance efficiency of election-related activities, Sibin C said.

The CEO further said other innovative initiatives by the Election Commission of India included the voter helpline app, providing citizens with convenience in finding their names in the electoral roll, submitting online forms, downloading their digital photo voter slip, filing complaints, and receiving replies.

Another crucial initiative is the mobile application 'Know Your Candidate,' allowing electors to access details and criminal background of any candidate, he said.

This app aims to provide wider publicity and greater awareness regarding the criminal background of contesting candidates to ensure transparent elections, the statement said.

The CEO said other initiatives by the ECI, included the launch of mobile voter-friendly app cVIGIL, which enables people to report MCC violations, featuring live photo or video with location.

Any citizen can lodge a complaint through this mobile app, after which flying squads investigate the matter, and a returning officer takes a decision within 100 minutes, utilising GPS to track the violation's location.

