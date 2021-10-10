Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10 (ANI): To boost the healthcare sector in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that 100 ventilators will be provided to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS) in two phases within a period of six months.

Speaking on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, CM Bommai said, "NIMHANS should be regionally expanded. NIMHANS will be supplied 100 ventilators in two phases within six months to facilitate the rural people."

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 2T Likely To Get MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC: Report.

He said that people should not wait for more than a day for facilities such as X-Ray and ventilators.

He was speaking at NIMHANS's 25th convocation event today in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Chants Shlokas, Says 'Jai Mata Di' at Kisan Nyay Rally in Varanasi (Watch Video).

"NIMHANS should reach out to the rural poor, women and farmers. We will allocate funds in the next budget for the establishment of mental healthcare centres. These centres would be decentralized and necessary measures would be taken to reach the general public," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said, "A proper health vision has been formulated in the state with emphasis on mental health. The 'new India' will strive for providing for equal opportunity, educational and economic sustainability for all people."

On the occasion, State Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "Today we don't want our parents to live with us. A lot of modern women in India want to stay single. Even if they get married, don't want to give birth. Paradigm shift in our thinking, it's not good."

The country is celebrating World Mental Health Day today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)