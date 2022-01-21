New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) About 1,000 drones will light up the sky for 10 minutes at the 'Beating the Retreat Ceremony' next week, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday, underlining that India will be the fourth country to carry out such a show.

A start-up supported by the Technology Development Board, under Department of Science and Technology (DST) and incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, will conduct the drone show, the science and technology minister said.

India will be the fourth country after China, Russia and the UK to carry out such a large-scale show with 1,000 drones, Singh said.

He said drone technology has come a long way from delivering vaccines to difficult areas to lighting up the Rajpath during the Beating the Retreat Ceremony on January 29.

Singh said, Botlab in association with Ministry of Defence has conceptualised the novel 'drone show' to commemorate the 75th year of Independence.

He said, the drone show will be 10 minutes long, and will showcase government “achievements@75” through many creative formations in the dark sky.

The project and its components have been developed indigenously, including hardware and software such as the flight controller; precision GPS; motor controller; ground control station (GCS) algorithms etc, the minister said.

He said Botlab Dynamics Private Limited was financially supported, for the project “design and development of a reconfigurable swarming system consisting of 500-1,000 drones for 3D choreographed drone light shows”.

