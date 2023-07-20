Noida, Jul 20 (PTI) Around 1.50 lakh visitors including over 10,000 foreigners are expected for India's inaugural MotoGP in September in Greater Noida, police here said on Thursday.

The much awaited motorcycle race will be held from September 22 to 24 at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on Thursday reviewed security preparations and traffic arrangements for the two-day event, according to an official statement.

Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Kulkarni, DCP (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan, and Staff officer Hirdesh Katheria attended the review meeting.

The event is being organised by Fairstreet Sports company.

"Participants from many countries will participate in the programme. There is a possibility of participation of more than 10,000 foreign visitors, industrialists, dignitaries and national and international media in the event, in which about 1.5 lakh people are likely to be present," police said.

"In view of this, the police force was briefed regarding the security system, traffic system, VIP security protocol, diplomatic protocol," police added.

The MotoGP will be the biggest motorsport event to take place in India since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in 2013.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)