Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 9: KRAFTON, Inc. today announced the company's largest Shareholder Return Program.

- KRW300 billion to be returned in dividend payouts; at least KRW 700 billion in shares to be repurchased and canceled

- Initial KRW200 billion share buyback to commence on February 10.

On February 9, KRAFTON's Board of Directors authorized a Shareholder Return Program for 2026-2028, under which a minimum of KRW 1 trillion will be returned to shareholders over the next three years. This is more than a 44% increase compared to the previous three-year program, which totaled KRW 693 billion across 2023-2025.

The new program aims to provide a higher predictability of shareholder return scale, while strengthening long-term shareholder value. It will be carried out in two streams: 1) Dividend payouts, and 2) Share repurchases and cancelations.

Dividend Payouts

KRAFTON is implementing dividend payouts for the first time in its history.

- A total of KRW300 billion will be returned over three years via KRW 100 billion annual payouts.

Share Repurchases and Cancelations

- KRAFTON will repurchase at least KRW700 billion worth of shares, all of which will be canceled.

The company's Shareholder Return Program funds, excluding those allocated for dividend payouts, will be fully placed toward buying back stock. With this approach, KRAFTON plans to enhance capital efficiency and strategically respond to market needs. The company will review opportunities to expand the scale of returns according to financial performance and market conditions.

CEO CH Kim announced, "This Shareholder Return Program reflects KRAFTON's firm commitment to boosting shareholder value. While continuing to develop unique games and pursuing strategic investments in global markets, we will leverage our capital and stable operating cash flow to create sustainable long-term value through shareholder returns."

KRAFTON will commence the first phase of share repurchases on a scale of KRW 200 billion beginning February 10.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is built on a global network of 19 creative studios that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each independent studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier game IPs, including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company with world-class development capabilities, continuously exploring new possibilities that enhance the gameplay experience -- including AI and other emerging technologies. For more information, visit www.krafton.com.

About KRAFTON India

In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 250 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator.

