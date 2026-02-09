India PR Distribution

Patiala (Punjab) [India], February 9: Continuing its commitment to nurturing strong relationships within India's architectural and design fraternity, Sirca Paints India Ltd. hosted an exclusive Architects' Meet in Patiala. The gathering brought together a curated group of architects and design professionals from the region, offering a refined platform for interaction, exchange of ideas, and collaborative dialogue.

Recognised as one of India's leading names in premium wood coatings and luxury decorative finishes, Sirca has long stood for craftsmanship, innovation, and material excellence. The Patiala meet reflected the brand's ongoing effort to engage closely with the creative minds shaping contemporary spaces, reinforcing its role not merely as a product brand, but as a partner in design-led thinking.

The evening unfolded in an intimate and thoughtfully curated setting, designed to encourage open conversations and meaningful connections. Rather than a conventional brand presentation, the meet focused on relationships - bringing together Sirca's signature finishes and the professionals who translate materials into spatial narratives.

The core objective of the gathering was to strengthen ties with Patiala's architectural community while opening avenues for future collaboration. Architects interacted directly with the Sirca team, discussing evolving design needs, material applications, and how premium surface solutions can play a role in modern residential and commercial projects. The dialogue was rooted in shared values - attention to detail, durability, and refined aesthetics.

The event was attended by a distinguished group of architects, including Ar. R S Sandhu of The Fountain Head; Ar. Indu Arora and Ar. Rakesh Arora from Spaceart Design Studio; Ar. Ravneet Singh of Arcon Architects; Ar. Ahluwalia from Walia Creative Architects; Ar. Deepti of Habiterra; Ar. Amit Raj Singla representing The Thought Point; Ar. Sangeeta Goyal from TPC Patiala; Ar. Jashanjot Singh of Punjabland Architect; Ar. Parampal from Space and Form; and Ar. Kanav Gupta of Gupta and Associates. Each brought a distinct design perspective, contributing to rich discussions around materiality, form, and spatial expression.

Throughout the evening, guests explored Sirca's range of premium surface solutions, including its advanced wood coatings and decorative finishes. These interactions sparked conversations around performance, finish aesthetics, and adaptability across diverse project typologies, from bespoke residences to large-scale developments.

The Patiala Architects' Meet reaffirmed Sirca's belief in long-term engagement with the design community. Beyond showcasing products, the brand continues to invest in dialogue - listening to architects, understanding emerging trends, and evolving alongside the design ecosystem.

As the evening concluded, it left behind more than an impression of refined finishes. It reinforced a shared vision - one built on collaboration, creativity, and mutual growth. Through initiatives like these, Sirca Paints continues to strengthen the relationships that define its journey forward.

