Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) Amid rising fuel prices, the crime branch of Mumbai Police recovered 10,000 litres of smuggled diesel off Sewree coast in south Mumbai on Thursday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch laid a trap near Hey Bunder and Ghaslet Bunder on Tuesday and Wednesday, the official said.

The officials spotted a suspicious boat in the early hours of Thursday. The fishing boat was intercepted but its crew jumped in the sea taking advantage of the rough weather and vanished, he said.

The boat was found to be carrying 10,000 litres of diesel, suspected to have been smuggled from ships and boats anchored along the Mumbai coast, he said. Further probe is on.

