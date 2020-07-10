Pune, Jul 9 (PTI) Pune city reported single-day highest spike of 1,006 new coronavirus cases since previous evening, taking case tally to 25,174, a health official said on Thursday.

Death toll reached 786 with 16 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection during this period.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: 395 Bengaluru Police Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19 So Far.

On the other hand, 581 patients were discharged from the hospitals, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)