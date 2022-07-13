As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, Pune and several parts of Maharashtra, the Pune Municipal Corporation has asked all schools in the city to remain closed tomorrow, July 14. The decision to close schools comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rainfall for tomorrow.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra | Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) asks all the schools in the city to remain closed in view of the IMD's warning of heavy rainfall tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

