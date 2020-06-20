Dispur (Assam) [India], June 20 (ANI): As many as 102 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Assam on Friday, as per information provided by the State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Health Minister informed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 5,006, including 1,928 active cases.

So far, 3,066 patients have been discharged after treatment and nine deaths have been reported due to the virus. (ANI)

