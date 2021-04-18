Gangtok, Apr 18 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,696 on Sunday as 105 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.

Sikkim's IEC member Sonam Bhutia said that South Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 53, followed by 43 in East Sikkim, five in North Sikkim and four in West Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 399 active cases, while 6,014 people have recovered from the disease, 136 patients have succumbed to the infection and 147 have migrated to other states so far, he said.

Sikkim has thus far tested 87,574 samples for COVID- 19, including 435 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

