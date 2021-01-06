Raipur, Jan 6 (PTI) With 1,050 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths reported on Wednesday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 2,85,586 and the fatality count to 3,447, a health official said.

The number of people who have been recovered reached 2,73,030 after 106 people were discharged from various hospitals while 851 patients completed their home isolation stay during the day, leaving the state with 9,109 active cases, he said.

Raipur district reported 153 new cases, taking its total count to 53,710, including 733 deaths.

Durg recorded 130 cases, Bilaspur 113 and Rajnandgaon 94, among other districts, he said.

Of the 10 fatalities recorded during the day, three took place on Wednesday, four on Tuesday. Three patients had died earlier, he said.

With 28,270 new samples tested on Wednesday, the total number of tests in Chhattisgarh has gone up to 36,66,496, he added.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,85,586, New cases 1,050, Deaths 3,447, Recovered 2,73,030, Active cases 9,109, tests today 28,270, total tests 36,66,496.

