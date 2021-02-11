Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) Haryana recorded 106 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, a health department bulletin said.

With a fatality being reported from Gurgaon, the COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 3,034, according to the bulletin.

The fresh cases include 36 from Gurgaon and 11 from Faridabad districts.

The total number of infections reported in the state so far have now risen to 2,68,783, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state are 848 while as many as 2,64,901 have recovered. The recovery rate is 98.56 percent, it stated. PTI SUN VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)