Ahmedabad, Jul 24 (PTI) With second-highest single- day spike of 1,068 new cases, the tally of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 53,631 on Friday, said a release by the state health department.

Surat saw a spike of 309 cases, as well as 12 deaths.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Political Crisis, Tweets 'BJP Conspiracy Against Ashok Gehlot Govt Clear, Governor Must Call Assembly Session'.

Overall, twenty-six coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the state to 2,283, the release said.

With 1,068 new cases, Gujarat was in the 10th spot in the country in terms of daily spike, it said.

Also Read | 'Begining of Wrong Trend', Says Kalraj Mishra Over Rajastha CM Ashok Gehlot's 'Gherao Comment': Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

There are 12,518 active patients in the state now including 83 who are on ventilator, it said.

On average, Gujarat is conducting around 15,000 tests every day which translates into per million 224.53 tests, it said.

872 persons were discharged from hospitals since Thursday evening, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 38,830.

227 patients recovered in Surat district during this period, followed by 205 in Ahmedabad and 48 in Vadodara.

But the Surat district also accounted for the highest 309 new cases (216 cases from the Surat city).

It was followed by Ahmedabad with 176 new cases -- 161 from city area and 15 from rural areas.

Ahmedabad has reported 25,349 coronavirus cases so far, the highest in the state. Surat has reported 11,693 cases, second-highest.

Since Thursday evening, 12 coronavirus patients died in Surat district alone, followed by three each in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Kutch, and one each in Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot and Tapi districts.

3.49 lakh people are home quarantined in the state and 1,764 are in quarantine centres.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 53,631, new cases 1,068, total deaths 2,283, discharged patients 38,830, active cases 12,518 and people tested so far 6,06,718.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)