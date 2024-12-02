Mathura, Dec 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is organising the 106th annual conference and national seminar of the Indian Numismatic Society from December 3 to 5 in Mathura, officials said on Monday.

The event, organised by the Department of Culture, under the State Archaeology Directorate in Lucknow, includes a coin exhibition and will be held at the Panchajanya Auditorium in Dampier Nagar, they said.

District Information Officer Prashant Suchari said, "Minister of Culture and Tourism Jaiveer Singh will serve as the chief guest, and Minister for Sugar Mills and Cane Development Chaudhary Lakshmi Narayan will be the special guest. The conference will commence at 9 am."

"An exhibition of ancient coins will also be held at the conference venue, allowing visitors to learn about historical currencies. Numerous archaeologists from across the country are arriving to participate in this conference," Suchari said.

Renu Dwivedi, Director of the Uttar Pradesh State Archaeology Directorate, urged school students and individuals interested in history and archaeology to attend the three-day annual conference.

The conference will see the presentation of research papers by over 200 participants from various universities, officials said.

