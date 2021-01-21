Kohima, Jan 20 (PTI) Altogether 1,097 healthcare workers received coronavirus vaccine shots in Nagaland on Wednesday, taking the number of vaccinated beneficiaries to 3,970, a health official said.

Nagaland achieved 73 per cent of the day's target and no 'Adverse event following immunisation' (AEFI) cases were reported from any of its 41 session sites, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Ritu Thurr said.

AEFI is any untoward medical occurrence following immunisation and might not have relation with the vaccination process.

The SIO also said that the second consignment of 23,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reached the state during the day.

Meanwhile, Nagaland logged one fresh coronavirus case during the day, taking the tally to 12,067, while seven patients recovered from COVID-19. The caseload includes 11,731 recovered patients, an official said adding that the number of current active cases is 106.

"One positive case of COVID-19 have been detected today at Kohima. Also 7 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur- 6, Peren- 1," Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said in a tweet.

Altogether 88 coronavirus patients have died so far. Out of them, 78 succumbed to the disease while 10 had comorbidities, an official said.

Another 142 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested 1,23,470 samples for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)