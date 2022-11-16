Hnahthial (Mizoram) [India], November 16 (ANI): Three more bodies were recovered on Tuesday from the debris of the stone quarry which collapsed at Maudarh village in Mizoram's Hnahthial district, informed Additional Deputy Commissioner Saizikpuii.

So far, 11 bodies have been recovered and one person is still missing, the Additional Deputy Commissioner added.

The teams of BSF, Assam Rifles, NDRF, state police and district administration are engaged in a search operation to retrieve the body of the remaining person, stated the Additional Deputy Commissioner.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the bodies of eight migrant labourers were recovered after they were trapped when a stone quarry in Mizoram collapsed.

The BSF rescue team was immediately dispatched and arrived as the first response unit on Tuesday.

The NDRF team reached the spot on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

