New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Delhi Police detained 11 people who allegedly defaced North Delhi Municipal Corporation signage of Aurangzeb Lane on Saturday morning. They also stuck a poster with "Guru Teg Bahadur Lane" written on it on a signage, according to police.

"Eleven people under the leadership of Anuradha Bhargav, an advocate by profession and a resident of Karnal had defaced one of the NDMC signages of Aurangzeb Lane. They also pasted a poster with 'Guru Teg Bahadur lane' written on it on another signage," said Delhi Police.

They were immediately detained and taken to Tughlak Road Police Station. Legal action has been taken in the matter. (ANI)

