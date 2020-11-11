Jammu, Nov 11 (PTI) Eleven drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested with contraband substances in the last 10 days in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made by the anti-drug unit of the Kathua police in separate operations as part of a drive to eradicate the drug menace from the society, a police spokesperson said.

Eight FIRs were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused. A total of nine kg of marijuana, 33 grams of heroin, five kg of poppy straw and 900 grams of cannabis were seized from the accused, he said.

A local woman and a man hailing from Bihar are among those arrested, the spokesperson said.

