Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Durga Puja, 11-foot Goddess Durga's idol weighing one metric ton will be installed at the mandap of Beniatola Sarbojanin Durga Puja community in North Kolkata.

Sovabazar Beniatola Sarbojanin Durgotsav community which turned 78, claimed that the 'ashtadhatu' idol weighing over 1,000 kg at Sovabazar Beniatola puja is the heaviest idol so far.

More than 25 artisans have worked day and night to make the pandal and the idol has been built at the cost of around Rs 35 lakh.

The celebrated idol-crafter Mintu Pal was in charge of the entire project.

These days preparations for Durga Puja are in full swing in West Bengal. Durga Puja of Kolkata is world famous.

Every year Kolkata brings new puja themes which are unique and innovative in their own way. From pandals to Durga idols, devotees get to see various themed Durga puja in Kolkata

Biswajit Dawn Puja Committee Joint Secretary said, "We are calling Kolkata's heritage puja with traditional aspects, the theme of this year is called "adir ahwan". The Theme of this year is called "ADIR AHWAN". Reflecting on old 'Bonediyana' with new generation puja and also giving respect, love, happiness and fillings recalling is "ADIR AHWAN" idol artist Mintu Paul, Prafulla Rana, Pandal Artist Sudipto Kundu Chowdhury."

Over the years, Durga Puja has become an inseparable part of Indian culture with innumerable people celebrating this festival in their own unique way while pertaining to tradition.Hindu mythology holds that the Goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. For the Bengali community, Durga Puja is the biggest festival. This year Maha Shashti falls on October 1 and Vijaya Dashami on October 5.

Today marks the seventh day of Navratri and devotees across the country will worship Goddess Kaalratri, the seventh incarnation of Maa Durga.According to Hindu mythology, the seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to Kaalratri, considered the fiercest form of Goddess Durga and is described as the destroyer of all evil and negative energies.

During the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga's nine incarnations in order to obtain her blessings. There is a goddess manifestation linked with each day of Navratri. During these nine days, people maintain ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each goddess, wear new clothing, offer bhog, and clean their homes.

In their prayers, they ask the goddess for her favour in order to have prosperous, joyous, and fulfilled lives. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

This year, Navratri started on September 26 and will conclude on October 5. (ANI)

