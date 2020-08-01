Gangtok, Aug 1 (PTI) Eleven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's caseload to 650 on Saturday, a senior health official said.

All the new infections were reported from East Sikkim district, Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pemba T Bhutia said.

East Sikkim has so far reported the highest number of cases at 464, followed by 143 in South, 42 in West and one in North Sikkim districts, he said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 380, while 269 people have recovered and one COVID-19 patient has died.

