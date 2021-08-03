Jaipur, Aug 3 (PTI) No fresh death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Rajasthan on Tuesday, even as 11 new cases raised the infection tally to 9,53,715, according to an official report.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 8,954 in the state.

Twenty-nine districts out of total 33 in Rajasthan did not record a single new coronavirus case on Tuesday, the report said.

Five of the fresh cases were reported from Jaipur and four from Udaipur.

A total of 9,44,541 people have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 220, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)