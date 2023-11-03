New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested 11 Haryana-based criminals, who were planning to loot jewellery shops in Dwarka's Chhawla area, officials said on Friday.

They belong to different gangs, and during a raid to apprehend them, two rifles, one double-barrel gun, three country-made pistols, seven live cartridges and three vehicles were also seized, police said.

Also Read | Rave Party With Snake Venom Case: Court Sends Five Accused to 14 Days' Judicial Custody in Noida.

Police received information around 11 pm on October 29 that "Haryana-based criminals associated with different gangs would come near the New Masjid in the Deenpur extension area to commit dacoity in jewellery shops", Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka, Harsha Vardhan, said.

The raid was conducted by a team formed under the leadership of senior officers, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Police Head Constable Physically Abuses Minor Daughter in Durgapuri Extension, FIR Lodged.

The DCP said that an FIR has been registered against the accused persons, who disclosed during interrogation that "they were planning to commit dacoity in jewellery shops".

Police said that those arrested are Sanjay Kumar (44), Vijender (44), Vijay Singh Gurjar (46), Jagat Thakur (44), Jitender Kumar (36), Ramkesh (35), Sourabh (25), Paramveer Nehra (32), Mahipal Panwar (30), Amit (32) and Sumit Antil.

They are all from Haryana and are history-sheeters. Further investigation is underway, Vardhan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)