Kohima, Jan 9 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,975 on Saturday as 11 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Twenty-five more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.19 per cent, he said.

Dimapur district reported the highest number of new cases at seven, followed by two each in Kohima and Mokokchung, the minister said.

The state now has 112 active cases, while 11,639 people have recovered, 85 patients have succumbed to the infection and 139 have migrated to other states, a health bulletin said.

Nagaland has so far conducted 1.21 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 72,672 RT-PCR, 36,823 TrueNat and 12,268 rapid antigen tests, it added.

