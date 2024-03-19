Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 19 (ANI): Eleven 'Shakti Ammas' gave a special welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Tuesday amid a political row arising from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks relating to 'Shakti.

As they came on the stage, PM Modi greeted them by folding his hands.

Also Read | Chinese Visa Scam Case: Delhi Court Summons Congress Leader Karti Chidambaram and Others, Takes Cognizance on ED’s Chargesheet.

PM Modi has attacked the INDIA bloc over Rahul Gandhi's "Shakti' remarks made at a rally in Mumbai on Sunday.

In his remarks at the Salem rally on Tuesday, PM Modi accused the INDIA bloc leaders of "deliberately insulting" Hindu dharma and said that the opposition's leader's every statement against the religion is very "well thought out."

Also Read | Maharashtra: In Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Police Kill 4 Telangana Maoists in Jungle Encounter.

"The INDI Alliance people repeatedly and deliberately insult Hinduism. Notably, every statement they make against the Hindu religion is very well thought out! The INDI Alliance of DMK and Congress does not insult any other religion. It does not utter a single word against any other religion. However, when it comes to the Hindu religion, they don't leave any chance to abuse and insult it," PM Modi said.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark, PM Modi said the election campaign for Lok Sabha polls has just started, "and the plans of the INDI Alliance have been revealed in their first rally itself".

"During their first rally in Mumbai, they made statements about destroying 'Shakti', about fighting against 'Shakti'. Their statement has been a sheer insult to the Hindu religion, Hindu faith," he added.

PM Modi had spoken on the issue during his election rallies on Monday also.

Both the BJP and Congress have geared up their preparation for the Lok Sabha elections to be held largely in April and May. The Election Commission announced the schedule of Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls in four states on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi, in his comments made on Sunday in Mumbai, said, "There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that, Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI, or Income Tax Department, have traded their spines to the Centre."

Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday condemned Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark and said that such statements are insulting to the Hindu faith and were made to divide communities.

"They are either saying things that are outright lies, or they say things that are absolutely insulting to the Hindu faith, or they do things that are dividing communities. I find Rahul Gandhi's entire conduct the most mystifying, most confusing act in Indian politics. It is not something that I waste my time analyzing," said Chandrasekhar.

Responding to PM Modi's remarks, Rahul Gandhi accused him of distorting his 'Shakti' remark.

"Modi Ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth. The power that I mentioned, the power that we are fighting, it's mask is none other than Modi ji," the Congress leader posted on X

Congress leader Pawan Khera launched a veiled attack on the ruling BJP, saying that now this country will not be run by "Aasuri Shakti (demonic power)" but by "Devi Shaki" (divine power)".

"This election will be between divine power and demonic power and the victory will be of divine power," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)