Srinagar, May 6 (PTI) At least 12 people were injured after their vehicle overturned on the Khudwani bypass road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

The passengers, all tourists, and the vehicle's driver have been admitted to a hospital and their condition has been stated to be stable, they said.

The officials said a case has been registered. PTI

